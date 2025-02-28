LOOK: Ole Miss Football's JJ Pegues Participates in Fullback Drills at Combine
JJ Pegues has been a bit of a Swiss Army Knife for the Ole Miss Rebels since he arrived prior to the 2022 season, and he is showcasing those skills in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.
Pegues, a defensive lineman by trade, was captured on video by Brett Kollmann on Thursday going through fullback drills at Lucas Oil Stadium, something that he stated earlier this week that he planned to do in Indianapolis. You can view the videos below.
Ole Miss football's social media admin also got in on the action concerning Pegues' role as a fullback.
According to Ryan Fowler of the Draft Network, Pegues stated that he has had "multiple" conversations with teams about a potential role on offense in the NFL, and that would serve as a continuation of a trend he established in his college career.
Pegues has a history at tight end and defensive tackle, but he also served as Ole Miss' short-yardage running back in 2024, a wrinkle that helped boost the Rebels' struggling rushing attack that was a weakness in the offense for much of the season.
Pegues is a native of Oxford, Mississippi, and he transferred home to Ole Miss from Auburn prior to the 2022 season. During his time as a Rebel, he accumulated 110 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks as a mainstay on the interior of the defensive front.
Offensively, Pegues tallied 86 rushing yards on 26 carries and seven touchdowns on the ground, and all of those scores came in the 2024 season. He was among a group of Ole Miss linebackers and defensive linemen who participated in action at the combine on Thursday.