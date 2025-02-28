Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Compares His Game to Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is working at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, and as he tries to pave a path to a professional career, he is keeping his aspirations high for what he can accomplish in the league.
Dart spoke with media members in Indianapolis on Friday, fielding a variety of questions, but he had an interesting comparison in one of his quotes. When it comes to finding a favorite quarterback to watch in the NFL, Dart had one player in mind: Philadelphia Eagles signal caller Jalen Hurts.
Hurts obviously led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win this season and won MVP honors for the game in the process, but Dart sees some similarities between his style of play and the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback.
“I think it’s a little bit of a cop-out because he just won the Super Bowl, but I love J Hurts and what he does,” Dart said according to Pro Football Talk. “I feel like I’m very similar in my play style to him. I feel like we can do a lot of the same things.
“Obviously, he’s an elite player and I’m trying to reach that level. But he’s been somebody that I’ve tried to resemble my game after just because of his versatility — being able to run and throw the ball, and just how strong he is in the pocket. That’s something that I’ve had a lot of fun watching, observing his play style.”
At the college level, Dart had a lot of success as a "versatile" quarterback. Not only did he throw for almost 12,000 yards in his four years of collegiate ball, he also rushed for over 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns. Dart also measures in as an inch taller than Hurts, so being able to stand tall in the pocket should be a good advantage for the former Rebel.
Dart is set to throw at the NFL Combine this week, and quarterbacks are scheduled to take the field for drills on Saturday at noon CT. The action at the combine can be seen on NFL Network.