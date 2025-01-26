LOOK: Pro Football Focus Shows Grades For Key Ole Miss Transfers
The Ole Miss Rebels are looking to replace a good bit of departing talent on their football roster before the 2025 season begins, and in true Lane Kiffin form, they are hitting the transfer portal hard in an effort to do so.
Ole Miss has added 24 transfer portal players to its roster so far this offseason, good enough to give it the No. 2 class nationally, per On3. While there will be many new faces on the field for the Rebels next season, Pro Football Focus recently highlighted the career grades for some key names who are making Oxford their home.
You can view the post below.
The grades are as follows:
LB Andrew Jones (Grambling) -- 81.7
CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas) -- 75.1
RB Jordon Simmons (Akron) -- 73.3
EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska) -- 72.6
TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas) -- 72.1
LB Tahj Chambers (Missouri State) -- 71.8
WR De'Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State) -- 71.6
DB Sage Ryan (LSU) -- 71.3
OL Delano Townsend (UAB) -- 71.3
OT Percy Lewis (Auburn) -- 70.4
These are some solid marks for players who will be expected to contribute early and often for the Rebels in 2025. Some of the most important players on this list reside on the defensive side of the ball, like former Grambling State linebacker Andrew Jones who will be part of a revamped Ole Miss front seven that is set to lose a lot of talent to the NFL in April.
Jones put up over 100 total tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble in the 2024 season, so his presence will be vital as the Rebels look to replace Pooh Paul at linebacker.
Another key addition is edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen who is the younger brother of departing Ole Miss star Princely Umanmielen. Princely suited up for the Rebels for just one season, but he made a huge impact on the defensive edge, and the hope for coach Pete Golding's unit is that the younger member of the family will do the same next season.
These new Rebels and the rest of the team will open their 2025 season at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30.