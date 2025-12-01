LSU AD Reveals Program Would Have Allowed Lane Kiffin To Coach Ole Miss in CFP
Lane Kiffin has formally been introduced as the head coach in Baton Rouge with the ex-Ole Miss decision-maker electing to depart Oxford for the LSU Tigers job.
A move that has quickly taken America by storm, Kiffin is out as the shot-caller of the Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run where he has officially inked his deal with LSU.
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.
"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.
"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”
A critical component to the delay in his decision - given he had already intended on departing Ole Miss for LSU - was his desire to coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff.
Kiffin met with Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter over the weekend where officials in Oxford refused to allow him to coach in the College Football Playoff.
“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.
“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”
Now, in an interview with LSU Athletics Director Verge Ausberry, he revealed to local media in Baton Rouge that the Tigers administration would have allowed him to coach Ole Miss. It was simply Ole Miss' decision.
Kiffin has been formally introduced in Baton Rouge as the new head coach with all eyes on his future after an unprecedented departure from Ole Miss.
