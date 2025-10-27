LSU Tigers Fire Brian Kelly, Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Labeled Early Candidate
The LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly have parted ways amid the program's disastrous 5-3 start to the 2025 season, according to multiple reports.
The decision to relieve Kelly of his duties in Baton Rouge comes after a 49-25 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night with LSU losing three out of the program's last four games.
“This is an extremely disappointing night,” Kelly said. “Any fan base would be upset. The responsibility falls on me. LSU has a proud tradition and a proud team. They prepared their tails off and expected to win. It showed in the first half and not in the second.
"My focus has to be inside-out, not outside-in. The noise is deserved, but I have to fix what’s inside our program so this doesn’t happen again.”
After a four-year stint in Baton Rouge, Kelly departs the program with a 34-14 overall record and a 19-10 record in SEC play.
Now, the rumor mill has began heating up with Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin once again the center of attention.
Once the Florida Gators fired Billy Napier last Sunday, Kiffin quickly became a potential candidate for the gig.
Fast forward Sunday night and Kiffin is already receiving buzz as a candidate for the new LSU Tigers job opening.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum compared the LSU and Florida jobs with the Tigers getting the edge.
“I’ll just make it simple, LSU is a better job than Florida. Florida has been devalued. I talked to (Tim) Tebow about that yesterday, and most of what you talk about with Florida is in the past. I mean, they have fired four straight coaches,” Finebaum said Sunday morning on The Matt Barrie Show podcast.
“And LSU is a lot different than that. Yeah, they fire a few coaches now and then, but they usually pay it off, and they’re capable of doing that. It’s just a completely different world. Kiffin’s quirky, and would he fit LSU? Probably would. He maybe fits that mindset a little better. Florida is a collection of a lot of different interests and politics, where LSU, if you win, you’re going to be OK at LSU.”
With the LSU job officially open, multiple analysts have taken to social media to begin the "Kiffin to LSU" push.
“Listen, winning at Oklahoma is a big deal. … That’s one of the biggest wins he’s had. Now last year at home against Georgia probably meant a little more and then he threw it away. (But Kiffin is) in really good shape. I think he’s in the Playoff now, it’s just a matter of how he negotiates the rest of the season,” Finebaum said.
“And … not to start more speculation, but Lane Kiffin to LSU, that resonates equal or even more than the (Florida opening). The good news for Ole Miss fans, (in addition to) the fact that Ole Miss is in the Playoff, but the portal window is late this year, which makes it palatable that you can get two games in before the window opens, and that’s a big, big deal.”
More Ole Miss News:
Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down Oklahoma Sooners in 34-26 Win
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.