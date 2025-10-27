LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Among Top Targets
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is the top candidate for open jobs across college football with multiple elite programs set to navigate coaching searches this fall.
Kiffin continues spearheading the push in lifting the Ole Miss program to elite status with a College Football Playoff berth within arms reach.
The Rebels have captured a pair of Top-15 wins in 2025 - including a victory over the LSU Tigers - with the program's chances at reaching significant postseason opportunities growing by the week.
But with Kiffin's success in Oxford, there has been chatter growing surrounding his future in the Magnolia State.
First, it was the Florida Gators job that generated significant buzz after the program relieved Billy Napier of his duties following Week 8.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers gig that has social media swirling after the program fired head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday night.
LSU was 34-14 across four seasons with Kelly at the helm, including a 19-10 mark against SEC competition, and won three straight bowl games.
With both premier SEC job available, Kiffin is a target for both, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“A fascinating wrinkle to all this, of course, is that Ole Miss is headed to the playoff. They have a high percentage chance of going there, especially after beating Oklahoma on Saturday on the road like they did,” added Thamel.
Now, with the LSU job officially open, BetOnline has revealed the betting odds for which head coach will be next to lead the purple and gold.
The LSU Head Coaching Betting Odds:
- Jon Sumrall [Tulane]: +150
- Joe Brady [Buffalo Bills OC]: +200
- Lane Kiffin [Ole Miss]: +400
- James Franklin [Ex-Penn State HC: +600
- Eli Drinkwitz [Missouri]: +800
- Jeff Brohm [Louisville]: +1200
- Brent Key [Georgia Tech]: +1400
- Jimbo Fisher: +1800
- Clark Lea [Vanderbilt]: +2000
- Marcus Freeman [Notre Dame]: +2500
Kiffin and Co. sit with a 7-1 record in 2025 with the program's chances to reach the College Football Playoff reaching an all-time high with four games to go.
No. 7 Ole Miss will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 10 with Shane Beamer's crew heading to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
More Ole Miss News:
Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down Oklahoma Sooners in 34-26 Win
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.