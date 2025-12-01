LSU Tigers Set to Pay Lane Kiffin's Bonuses Based On Ole Miss Football's CFP Results
Lane Kiffin has officially made his move to join the LSU Tigers as the new head coach of the program in Baton Rouge after departing the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday.
A move that has taken social media by storm, Kiffin is out as the decision-maker in the Magnolia State where he boarded a plane on Sunday afternoon to make his way to Louisiana.
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.
"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.
"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”
Now, with Kiffin out as the head coach in Oxford, the Ole Miss administration has elevated defensive coordinator to become the new shot-caller of the Rebels in a full-time capacity.
Golding will lead the program into the College Football Playoff and beyond as the new permanent coach of Ole Miss.
But Kiffin could still reap the benefits of the Ole Miss Rebels' success, according to a report from The Baton Rouge Advocate.
The new LSU Tigers head coach inked a seven-year, $91 million contract with the university, but there are several incentives involced - including one that could pay him based off of Ole Miss' College Football Playoff run.
"Even though he left Ole Miss before the College Football Playoff, Kiffin can continue to earn incentives through its postseason run. LSU agreed to pay him what he 'would have been entitled to receive' if he had stayed at Ole Miss during the CFP, including $150,000 if the Rebels play in the first round as expected or up to $1 million if they win the national championship."
Kiffin expressed his desire to coach the Rebels during their College Football Playoff run, but was denied by the Ole Miss administration.
“After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU,” Kiffin said in a statement.
“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.
“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”
