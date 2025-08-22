LSU Tigers Transfer, Ole Miss Football Safety Calls Rebels a 'Contender' in 2025
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels added multiple immediate impact newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason in the program's top-ranked haul.
The Rebels added LSU Tigers safety Sage Ryan in December after the veteran defensive back made the move to depart Baton Rouge and make his way to Oxford for his final season of collge ball.
"What brought me to Ole Miss is the family-oriented program. I knew I could come here and be the best me," Ryan said. "Pete Golding himself sold me. I know it's an NFL defense that he runs and that would prepare me for the next level."
Across four seasons in Baton Rouge, Ryan logged 114 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, with five forced fumbles, 13 pass breakups and one interception.
Ryan is plenty familiar with the SEC, as well as Ole Miss, where he has been in the starting lineup for four consecutive years in games against the Rebels.
Across the offseason, Ryan's experience hasn't been much different—he's still lining up against Ole Miss receivers, now he's just doing it wearing red and blue.
"It is kind of weird. I was talking to one of my buddies about that the other day. Last year going against Cayden Lee, but now I'm going against him but I'm on the same team," Ryan said.
"It's been a smooth journey for me. I don't really think about it like that, I'm just a part of Ole Miss now."
But Ryan made his way to Ole Miss with one goal in mind of winning a National Championship and he firmly believes the Rebels will be "contenders" in 2025.
“Obviously we’re going to be a contender,” Ryan said. “The coaches are confident in us and we’re confident in us as well. We’re confident in the coaches.
"I feel like we’re all as one. We’re all one piece and leaning on each other to do everything right and win a lot of games while doing that.”
Ole Miss will open the 2025 season at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a clash against the Georgia State Panthers.
