LSU Tigers Wide Receiver References Ole Miss Football's Stadium is 'Personal' To Him
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will open SEC Media Days on Monday as one of the first programs to take the podium in Atlanta (Ga.).
After navigating the NCAA Transfer Portal, Spring Camp and summer workouts, the next piece of the offseason consists of SEC Media Days this week.
Kiffin will be accompanied by quarterback Austin Simmons, wide receiver Cayden Lee and linebacker TJ Dottery with the Rebels preparing to field questions from the media on Monday.
The other programs fielding questions on Monday are the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks and Vanderbilt Commodores.
Prior to LSU taking the main stage, Tigers wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. addressed the media where he singled out one stadium that's meaningful to him.
Hilton, a fifth-year senior for the Bayou Bengals, stated Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford (Miss.) is one that stands out.
During the 2023 season, the LSU Tigers traveled to the Magnolia State for a Southeastern Conference clash against Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Late in the fourth quarter, Hilton had an opportunity to reel in a touchdown pass delivered by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Now, the memory has been etched in his mind as he continues navigating his college career.
The SEC Media Days Schedule: Kiffin and Co. Up on Day 1
(All Times Central)
The Head Coaches Schedule:
Monday, July 14
8:05 a.m. - Greg Sankey, SEC Commissioner
9:25 a.m. - Brian Kelly, LSU
10:45 a.m. - Shane Beamer, South Carolina
12:30 p.m. - Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
2:20 p.m. - Clark Lea, Vanderbilt
Tuesday, July 15
8:05 a.m. - John McDaid, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials
9:05 a.m. - Kirby Smart, Georgia
11:15 a.m. - Hugh Freeze, Auburn
12:30 p.m. - Josh Heupel, Tennessee
2:15 p.m. - Steve Sarkisian, Texas
Wednesday, July 16
8:05 a.m. - Kalen DeBoer, Alabama
9:50 a.m. - Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State
Noon - Billy Napier, Florida
1:45 p.m. - Brent Venables, Oklahoma
Thursday, July 17
8:05 a.m. - Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri
9:50 a.m. - Mark Stoops, Kentucky
Noon - Sam Pittman, Arkansas
1:45 p.m. - Mike Elko, Texas A&M
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.