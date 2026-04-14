Ole Miss Football's Trinidad Chambliss Lands in Rare Territory Alongside Arch Manning

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is back in Oxford for his second season with the program after emerging as one of the top players in America last fall.

Chambliss has navigated a chaotic offseason after earning eligibility for the 2026 season - his sixth season in college - where he's set to lead the Rebels once again after a historic College Football Playoff run in 2025.

On his way to finishing in the Top-10 in Heisman Trophy voting, Chambliss logged 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns - while also tallying 520 rushing yards and eight scores - spearheading the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

Now, CBS Sports has labeled Chambliss as one of the best returning starters in college football - coming in at No. 4 behind Oregon's Dante Moore, Ohio State's Julian Sayin, and Texas' Arch Manning.

"One of the SEC's breakout stars is officially back for a sixth season of eligibility in 2026 after leading the Rebels to the CFP semifinals last fall," CBS Sports wrote.

"Chambliss completed 66.1% of his passes for 3,937 yards, rushed for 527 yards and scored 30 total touchdowns as a Division II transfer who earned the starting job over Austin Simmons (now at Missouri) and never looked back."

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The player right above Chambliss? None other than Texas Longhorns star signal-caller, Arch Manning. What did CBS Sports say of the Lone Star State quarterback?

"If you think this is too high, then admit it: You watched the bad Manning highlights in September, decided on your take and then never tuned in again," CBS Sports said.

"Manning was a different quarterback down the stretch last season, accounting for 19 total touchdowns over his final six starts highlighted by impressive performances (and wins) over Texas A&M and Michigan," CBS Sports added.

"Manning recorded four 300-yard games, led multiple fourth-quarter comebacks to force overtime and settled down as a passer with more reps. Texas plays Ohio State in Week 2 this fall, a monster showdown with Sayin."

Now, as the offseason rolls on, all eyes will be on Chambliss and Co. in what will be a strong class of quarterbacks for the 2026 season.

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