Meet the Newcomers: Ole Miss Football Transfers Looking to Make Impact in Camp
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels kicked off Spring Camp on Tuesday with the program working through Day 1 of practice in Oxford.
For Kiffin and the new-look roster, Day 1 of camp provided an opportunity for the newcomers to get acclimated to the system with their new program.
But which newcomers have the opportunity to make the biggest impact in Oxford this coming season?
Meet the Newcomers: Three Potential Breakout Candidates
Harrison Wallace III: Wide Receiver [Penn State]
With three of Ole Miss' top wideouts departing for the NFL Draft, it was imperative the Rebels replenished talent at the position.
Ole Miss made a splash after landing former Penn State wideout Harrison Wallace III. Harris was rated as a four-star transfer prospect, according to On3, where he has an opportunity to thrive in Kiffin;s system.
Harris is a rising redshirt-senior, who spent three seasons in State College before venturing South to Oxford.
In his three seasons as a Nittany Lion, Wallace hauled in 84 grabs for 1221 yards and six touchdowns. Wallace is coming off of his most productive collegiate season, totaling 46 receptions for 720 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2024.
The veteran wideout boasts elite acceleration and agility, quickly shaking free of defenders out of the slot. Solid hands and great concentration further flesh Wallace out as one of the best receivers in this years transfer portal.
Luke Hasz: Tight End [Arkansas]
With the departure of star tight end Caden Prieskorn, the Rebels needed another tight end to pair with rising star Daequan Wright at tight end.
The Rebels were able to land Arkansas transfer Luke Hasz, adding one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal just days after it's opening.
The former Razorback is a rising-junior and spent his first two seasons at Arkansas before entering the Transfer Portal.
Hasz was rated as a four-star transfer, and the No. 3 tight end according to On3. While in Fayetteville, the talented pass catcher reeled in 42 passes for 557 yards and seven touchdowns.
At 6-foot-3, 241 pounds, Hasz has the athleticism of a wide receiver with the frame of a tight end. The former Razorback was a major thorn in the side of defenses all season long, using his athleticism and big frame to constantly shake free of safeties and linebackers alike.
Hasz is the definition of a vertical threat tight end, and fits perfectly in the Rebels offensive scheme.
Da'Shawn Womack: Defensive End [LSU]
With the departure of Princley Umanmielien, Ole Miss was in need of a dominant edge rusher with the program utilizing the Transfer Portal to its advantage.
The Rebels got exactly that in LSU transfer Da'Shawn Womack.
The former Tiger is a rising-junior, and spent his first two seasons of college ball in Baton Rouge before entering the Transfer Portal in December. Now, he's made the four and a half hour drive north to Oxford.
Womack is rated as a four-star transfer, and the No. 7 edge rusher in the potal, according to On3 Sports.
During his time in Baton Rouge, Womack racked up 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
While these may seem like modest numbers, Womack found himself in a crowded defensive end room, and recorded those statistics in just 13 games across two seasons.
The Rebels need a dominant edge rusher, and Womack fills that need perfectly with the chance to have a breakout season in 2024.
Womack boats elite speed off the edge, frequently blowing by defenders before they're even out of their stances. That speed, combined with a 6-foot-4, 250 pound frame makes him nearly impossible to hold back.
The Rebels kick off their 2025 campaign at home against Georgia State on Saturday, August 30th.
