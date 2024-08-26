Minnesota Vikings Waive Former Ole Miss Star Matt Corral
Matt Corral's time in Minnesota has come to a close.
According to ESPN, the Minnesota Vikings waived Corral Monday morning as part of several roster cutdowns heading into Tuesday's deadline. Should Corral clear waivers, the Vikings could bring him back on the practice squad as a fourth-tier quarterback.
Corral, who spent last season in the United Football League for the Birmingham Stallions, was hoping to make a name for himself in the NFL after he inked a contract with the Vikings following the season-ending injury to first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.
A 2021 third-round pick, Corral never got a fair shake in the NFL after being placed on the injured reserve before the season began as a member of the Carolina Panthers. He was waived the following offseason without ever playing a single down in Charlotte. He was picked up by the New England Patriots, but quickly waived after.
Corral signed with the Stallions of the UFL in February. While mainly a backup, he'd go on to help guide Birmingham to the league's championship game against San Antonio this spring. His best moment came during a postseason weekend when he came off the bench to complete 85 percent of his passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
In 10 games with the Stallions, Corral threw 494 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and rushed for 94 yards. He also was a member of Skip Holtz's third championship program in three seasons.
Corral saw action in Sunday's preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. Coming in for former BYU quarterback Jarren Hall in the fourth quarter, Corral completed 4 of 6 passes for 13 yards. He was also sacked twice and ran three times for a loss of three yards.
While Corral did play in Week 2's win over the Cleveland Browns, he only started one drive and didn't complete a pass. He was sacked once and rushed for two yards.
Corral, a two-year starter for the Rebels, threw for 8,287 yards and 57 touchdowns across four seasons, two of which were under Lane Kiffin in 2020 and 2021. He also rushed for 1,338 yards and 18 more scores while guiding Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021.
