Multiple Ole Miss Football Transfers Reveal Portal Destinations to New Programs
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff have utilized the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason in order to retool the roster in Oxford heading into the 2025 season.
With a myriad of newcomers making their way to the Magnolia State, Kiffin and Co. have also seen multiple departures following Spring Camp.
Once the Depth Chart continued taking shape, the program saw members of the spring roster make decisions in order to test the free agent market.
Now, a trio of departing Rebels have found their new homes across the last few weeks.
The Departing Rebels: Transfers Find New Homes
Akelo Stone: Defensive Lineman
Stone, who initially joined Lane Kiffin's program after three seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, appeared in 11 games for the Rebels in 2024.
After double-digit appearances, Stone finished the season with 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup last season.
Stone played 286 snaps for the Rebels while taking reps with both the defensive unit and the special teams unit throughout his time with Ole Miss.
He wrapped up his stint in Oxford with 27 total tackles (12 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a pass breakup across two seasons.
Now, he's made his decision. Stone will make a return to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for his final season of eligibility.
Cam East: Offensive Lineman
Ole Miss saw offensive lineman Cam East make the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal last month after three seasons in Oxford.
East, a 6-foot-7, 320-pounder out of Marrero (La.), signed with the Rebels in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle.
The former three-star prospect did not see any playing time during his redshirt-sophomore campaign with Ole Miss in 2024.
Following the 2024 season, East entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window, but ultimately pulled his name out and returned to Oxford.
East did not receive consistent reps during Spring Camp where he's now made the decision to re-enter the free agent market with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Now, East is heading to join the Tulsa program for the 2025 season after signing the dotted line at the end of April.
Jordon Simmons: Running Back
Simmons, who transferred in from Akron during the winter window of the Transfer Portal, departed after less than a handful of months with the program.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder was then in search of a new home in what will be his final season of eligibility during the 2025 season.
Simmons departed the Akron program after leading the Zips with 664 yards and two touchdowns across 11 games in 2024.
Prior to making the move to Akron, Simmons spent four seasons with the Michigan State Spartans where he accumulated 520 total yards on 34 carries during his time in East Lansing.
For Simmons, he's made a business decision in order to find instant playing time at his next destination.
Now, the former Ole Miss running back has revealed he'll head to the Peach State after committing to the Georgia State Panthers.
