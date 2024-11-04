Multiple Ole Miss Rebels in PFF's Team of the Week Following Record-Breaking Day
The Ole Miss Rebels dominated on their way to a 63-31 win over Arkansas on Saturday, recording their first road win in Fayetteville since 2008
The Rebels were led by senior quarterback Jaxson Dart and senior wideout Jordan Watkins. Dart found Watkins eight times for a record breaking 254 yards and 5 touchdowns on the day, earning both the honor of being named to the PFF Team of the Week.
Dart finished the day with a school record 515 passing yards and six touchdowns, tying him with Eli Manning and Matt Corral for most touchdowns in a single game in Rebels history with a 98.2 QBR. Dart also had a stretch in the game where he threw a touchdown on three consecutive pass attempts.
While Dart was happy with the results from the game, he gave insight on the team's mentality for the remainder of the season.
"Our backs are against the wall each week," Dart said. "We know that, and we understand the expectation that we have for ourselves. We play with a chip [on our shoulder]. Honestly, we feel like each and every week, we've got nothing to lose now. We're going to go give it our all.
"I thought we did an amazing job of preparing this week, and it really showed up today."
With their "backs against the wall" in the College Football Playoff race, Ole Miss has a stiff test at home this week to keep those playoff chances alive, but if their air attack can stay at this level of success, they have a shot to take down the Georgia Bulldogs.
Kickoff on Saturday between the Rebels and Bulldogs is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.