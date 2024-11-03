'Play With a Chip!' Ole Miss Football Wins 'Statement Game' Over Arkansas
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels put offensive fireworks on display in their 63-31 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, and the players credit attitude and preparation for that result.
After record-setting games by both quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Jordan Watkins, both players were made available to the media where they emphasized the work they put in leading up to this weekend.
The Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC) needed to win on Saturday to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive ahead of a massive matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs each week. That could be stressful for some teams, but Dart believes it has led to a certain positive attitude each week during practice.
"Our backs are against the wall each week," Dart said. "We know that, and we understand the expectation that we have for ourselves. We play with a chip [on our shoulder]. Honestly, we feel like each and every week, we've got nothing to lose now. We're going to go give it our all. I thought we did an amazing job of preparing this week, and it really showed up today."
After the game, head coach Lane Kiffin revealed that he told his team this week that they are one of the best squads in the country, when mistakes don't derail their performances. Watkins agreed with that statement, and he believes the Rebels recaptured some of the nation's attention with Saturday's win.
"I think so, and I think this was a really big statement game for us," Watkins said. "Coach Kiffin preached it all week, especially last night in the team meeting. We were able to come out here and show the country what we can do. There's a lot of talk, and just being able to persevere over it and come out on top today, I think we woke a lot of people up."
Now, Ole Miss will shift its focus to the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs who come to Oxford next week. Georgia claimed a win over Florida on Saturday, and it has one loss on the year that came at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Next week is obviously a huge test for the Rebels, but it's just another match up in game-by-game mentality.
"Coming into this game, we had to win this game to get to the next one," Dart said. "That's where our mindset was. Walking off the field, we all understand what's to come next week, and we're excited for the opportunity."