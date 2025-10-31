National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is the hottest name on this year's coaching carousel with programs across America set to roll out the red carpet for the decision-maker in Oxford.
With head coaching vacancies ranging from the LSU Tigers to the Florida Gators, Kiffin has emerged as a potential candidate for several gigs this fall.
But the Rebels' shot-caller is focused on his season in the Magnolia State with Ole Miss currently sitting with a 7-1 record with the program knocking on the door of its first College Football Playoff appearance in school history.
When the outside noise appeared it couldn't get much louder from a coaching carousel perspective, it ramped up once again on Friday.
Colin Cowherd emphatically stated on Friday via The Herd that he believes the Miami Dolphins should lure Kiffin to the Sunshine State as their next head coach.
"They got no alpha, they got no culture," Cowherd said. "Mike McDaniel's a great offensive coach? Ehh, come on. Here's why you go hire Lane Kiffin. No. 1 offense in college football last several years.
"Half the SEC quarterbacks this year, all that first-round draft quarterbacks everyone's talking about ... four of the eight best quarterbacks are from the SEC. Lane recruited them, Lane faced them. Lane's looked at film of them.
"Nobody knows the SEC quarterbacks better than the current best offensive coach."
Add an NFL organization to the list of programs/organizations that will be looking to land Kiffin's services heading into the backend of the year as he remains a polarizing figure on the sidelines.
But for Kiffin, it isn't about the money. It's about continuing to make a difference on the sidelines like he has in Oxford.
“I have never made a decision based off money, nor will I,” Kiffin said on ‘The Pat McAfee Show‘ earlier this week. “For a lot of people, they’re just like, ‘Well, money, and it does this and does that.’ I’ve seen too many examples in life where money does not buy happiness.
"So I’m never going to make a decision off of money, nor do I care about it. [My agent] Jimmy Sexton gets really mad when I say that.”
Now, heading down the stretch of the college football season, all eyes will be on Kiffin as he makes a decision to either remain with Ole Miss or depart for another gig.
