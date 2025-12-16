Ole Miss Football Will Be In The Mix For A Transfer Wideout After New Coaching Hire

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels officially hired East Carolina offensive coordinator John David Baker last week as the coaching staff in Oxford continues taking shape.

Baker, who served as the Pirates' play-caller across the last two seasons, returns to the Magnolia State for his second stint on the staff at Ole Miss.

He replaces current offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. who will return to Baton Rouge following the College Football Playoff after following Lane Kiffin on the LSU Tigers staff.

Across Baker's first stint with the Ole Miss Rebels, he served the program's co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023 along with taking on duties as the tight ends coach from 2021-23.

Following multiple seasons with Ole Miss, Baker then made the move to East Carolina where he became the offensive coordinator of the Pirates across the last two seasons - accepting the gig after the 2023 season.

While with East Carolina, Baker navigated one of the top offenses in the American Conference while averaging 464.7 yards per game this season - making them the league’s third best offense behind North Texas (504.3) and South Florida (501.7).

“I’m so fired up to come back home and be the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss,” Baker said Tuesday in a statement posted to the Ole Miss football X account.

“My three years in Oxford made a monumental impact on my career and the chance to come back and lead this unit means the world to me.”

With Baker now on staff in Oxford, the Rebels will be keeping tabs on multiple East Carolina Pirates that have intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal - including wide receiver Yannick Smith.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pounder revealed plans of departing the East Carolina program this week where he's set to be a coveted wideout on the market.

East Carolina WR Yannick Smith intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. He’s a 6-foot-3, 207-pound wide receiver who caught 44 passes for 583 yards and five touchdowns. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/rYnweNr7Aq — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 15, 2025

Smith logged 44 receptions for 583 yards and five touchdowns last season where he will have two seasons of eligibility at his next destination.

For the Ole Miss Rebels, will Baker and Co. look to enter the race for the talented pass-catcher? Time will tell, but the Rebels will almost certainly be in need of wide receivers across this year's NCAA Transfer Portal window.

De’Zhaun Stribling and Harrison Wallace III have utilized their eligibility and the Rebels will be in need of outside playmakers. Smith could be one to watch once he's officially in the Transfer Portal.

