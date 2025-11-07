National Analyst Believes Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Could Spark $150 Million Bidding War
The coaching carousel is heating up this fall with Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin remaining a hot topic across the college football scene.
Kiffin is in the midst of a historic season in Oxford with No. 7 Ole Miss sitting at 8-1 entering Week 11 with the progam's College Football Playoff chances at an all-time high.
But it hasn't stopped the rumor mill from swirling as the Rebels' decision-maker remains in headlines amid this year's coaching carousel.
The LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among others, are in search of a new head coach where Kiffin has emerged as the top target for two SEC programs.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” ESPN's Pete Thamel said. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“A fascinating wrinkle to all this, of course, is that Ole Miss is headed to the playoff. They have a high percentage chance of going there, especially after beating Oklahoma on Saturday on the road like they did,” added Thamel.
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends."
Orlando Sentinel's Mike Bianchi believes the Florida Gators could reach a monstrous figure in order to land Kiffin.
"Because no one — NO ONE! — throws money around quite like college football programs hunting for their next savior," Bianchi wrote.
"If Kiffin wants $150 million, we’re probably going to hand him $151 million just to be safe."
"And that’s just Lane’s price tag. He’s going to demand elite assistants, analysts, support staffers and probably a small army of quality-control coaches who hold clipboards like sacred artifacts. Add it up, and the total cost of the Lane Train becomes the Lane Plane — a $200 million aviation-grade financial commitment."
As the coaching carousel ramps up this fall, the headlines are set to continue swirling surrounding Kiffin and his potential landing spot if he makes the decision to depart Ole Miss.
