National Analyst Logs Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners Matchup
No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will hit the road to Norman this weekend for a Top-25 SEC showdown against Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners.
With an opportunity to get back in the win column, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are preparing for a unique challenge against a "well-coached" Sooners squad in Week 9.
"They’re coached very well. They’ve had some backups come in and they look similar with how fast they get off the ball. They’ve got really good players that are coached really well. That’s a really good combination in a very aggressive defensive mindset.
"[Venables] plays kind of like some offenses sometimes. Like, when he has them down, he doesn’t get conservative. He’s going to really try to keep going."
Ole Miss will enter the road SEC matchup as underdogs, but which program are the national analysts beginning to log early predictions in favor of?
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +4.5 (-105)
- Oklahoma: -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +172
- Oklahoma: -210
Total
- Over 54.5 (-115)
- Under 54.5 (-105)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 4.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman.
Josh Pate's Prediction: Week 9 Edition
“So, all the stock everyone thinks I sold on Oklahoma—I didn’t. It’s just been in my pocket. I’m pulling it all out. Immunity. Give me Oklahoma to win. Give me Oklahoma to cover,” Pate said.
“Seasons are not linear,” Pate added. “Maybe Ole Miss peaked early in the season and maybe their descent started last week. Maybe Oklahoma already dipped and they’re reascending.”
“This feels like a College Football Playoff game. The winner of this one is in it for everything... You were in Athens last week, you’re in Norman this week, and you’re coming off having played 80 plays defensively. You got an Oklahoma team here pretty desperate.”
No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 13 Oklahoma will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on ABC with all eyes set to be on the Top-25 matchup in Norman.
