Ole Miss Football and Oklahoma Sooners Make Major Move for Nation's No. 5 Athlete

Owasso (Okla.) Rejoice Christian School four-star athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero has blossomed into one of America's top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle after a strong sophomore campaign last fall.

Comtpon-Nero checks in as the No. 5 rated athlete in the country with programs galore fighting for his commitment as his meteoric rise continues this offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder out of Oklahoma has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Arizona State Sun Devils, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, and SMU Mustangs, among several others.

But the fast-rising athlete is eyeing contenders in his recruitment this offseason with a visit schedule being carved out after earning multiple new scholarships.

Compton-Nero wil make his way to Oxford on March 27 for a quick visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels once the program opens Spring Camp in the Magnolia State.

Along with a trip to see Ole Miss locked in, Compton-Nero will also visit the:

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 27

- Oklahoma State Cowboys: March 30

- Oklahoma Sooners: April 7

- SMU Mustangs: April 11

- Texas A&M Aggies: April 17

- Ohio State Buckeyes: June 11

- Kansas State Wildcats: June 14

One of the top two-way ATH in 2028, Kamieon Compton-Nero has some big visits on deck.



Here is what he said about each program, as well as a scouting report from @gabrieldbrooks, highlighting why he is so coveted across the country.



VIP Story: https://t.co/OTqhiytV3c@247Sports… pic.twitter.com/oS5tUMmnYl — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) March 18, 2026

It's a detailed visit schedule for the dynamic prospect with schools across America quickly getting involved in his recruitment - including Ole Miss with the SEC program landing the first visit of the spring.

"Dynamic two-way playmaker as a high school quarterback and back-seven defender. "Likely projects best as a personnel-flexible safety. Monster production on both sides of the ball in 2025," 247Sports wrote of Compton-Nero.

"Need more context regarding verified athleticism, but functional athleticism in pads is obvious.- Instinctive, aware football player. Capable of playing forward vs. the run or turning to run in coverage.- Finds the ball as a defender and consistently plays it. Effective tackler who should only get better with added strength. Flashes some pop as a striker.

"Uses effective subtle speed changes on both sides of the ball. Faces lower-level competition, but does dominate. Projects to the P4 level as a potential quality starter with significant long-term potential, especially if the verified data checks out."

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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