Ole Miss Football and Oklahoma Sooners Make Major Move for Nation's No. 5 Athlete
Owasso (Okla.) Rejoice Christian School four-star athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero has blossomed into one of America's top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle after a strong sophomore campaign last fall.
Comtpon-Nero checks in as the No. 5 rated athlete in the country with programs galore fighting for his commitment as his meteoric rise continues this offseason.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder out of Oklahoma has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Arizona State Sun Devils, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, and SMU Mustangs, among several others.
But the fast-rising athlete is eyeing contenders in his recruitment this offseason with a visit schedule being carved out after earning multiple new scholarships.
Compton-Nero wil make his way to Oxford on March 27 for a quick visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels once the program opens Spring Camp in the Magnolia State.
Along with a trip to see Ole Miss locked in, Compton-Nero will also visit the:
- Ole Miss Rebels: March 27
- Oklahoma State Cowboys: March 30
- Oklahoma Sooners: April 7
- SMU Mustangs: April 11
- Texas A&M Aggies: April 17
- Ohio State Buckeyes: June 11
- Kansas State Wildcats: June 14
It's a detailed visit schedule for the dynamic prospect with schools across America quickly getting involved in his recruitment - including Ole Miss with the SEC program landing the first visit of the spring.
"Dynamic two-way playmaker as a high school quarterback and back-seven defender. "Likely projects best as a personnel-flexible safety. Monster production on both sides of the ball in 2025," 247Sports wrote of Compton-Nero.
"Need more context regarding verified athleticism, but functional athleticism in pads is obvious.- Instinctive, aware football player. Capable of playing forward vs. the run or turning to run in coverage.- Finds the ball as a defender and consistently plays it. Effective tackler who should only get better with added strength. Flashes some pop as a striker.
"Uses effective subtle speed changes on both sides of the ball. Faces lower-level competition, but does dominate. Projects to the P4 level as a potential quality starter with significant long-term potential, especially if the verified data checks out."
More Ole Miss News:
Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss
The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns
Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments
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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20