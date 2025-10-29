National Analyst Predicts Polarizing 12-Team Playoff Including Ole Miss, Oregon, USF
The Ole Miss Rebels remain in headlines this week with the program in Oxford knocking on the door of the its first College Football Playoff appearance in school history.
Behind Lane Kiffin spearheading the push with his mastermind on offense, the Rebels enter Week 10 with a 7-1 record - including statement victories over the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners.
Ole Miss sits at No. 7 in the AP Top-25 Poll with four games to go against South Carolina, Citadel, Florida and Mississippi State.
“I’ve challenged them this week starting Sunday, coaches and players, to have a ‘lost-last-game’ mentality,” Kiffin said Wednesday on the weekly SEC Teleconference. “When people lose a game or things in life they’re worried about losing they act a little different.
“Instead of taking all the praise of winning, let’s approach this like we lost last week and look at every single thing and how we can get better. Because we should have played better. That should have been a two, three-score game. We have a lot of things to get better at, coaches and players.”
Now, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt has revealed his College Football Playoff projections, along with final record predictions, ahead of Week 10.
“This is our November bracket projection,” Klatt explained. “This is going to be more accurate than the two previous... there’s so many teams that are in this thing that we didn’t even realize were going to be in this thing.”
Joel Klatt's Projected College Football Playoff Seeds & Final Records
- Ohio State (13-0)
- Texas A&M (13-0)
- Indiana (12-1)
- Alabama (11-2)
- Miami (12-1)
- Georgia (11-1)
- Texas Tech (12-1)
- Ole Miss (11-1)
- Tennessee (10-2)
- Oregon (10-2)
- Notre Dame (10-2)
- South Florida (Group of Five Champion)
Lane Kiffin's Take: South Carolina Presents a Challenge
"This is a huge game for us and a really talented opponent with elite special teams. Really good defensive players. One of the best defensive players in the country that can ruin a game [in Dylan Stewart].
"The quarterback [LaNorris Sellers] is a real problem. We’ve worked all week on containing him, tackling him and bringing a lot of pressure to try to get to him because he is a great player.
