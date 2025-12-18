Nick Saban Reveals Definitive Statement on Future of College Football Playoff Format

The College Football Playoff will once again steal America's attention this year with a first-round matchup between Alabama and Oklahoma set to kick things off on Friday evening.

In what will be an unprecedented postseason, the 12-team bracket will consist of two Group of Five programs with the Tulane Green Wave and James Madison Dukes claiming a bid.

No. 6 Ole Miss will host the Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon while Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks will take on James Madison in Eugene (Ore.) just hours later.

The College Football Playoff having two Group of Five teams has stolen headlines across the nation this month with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish ultimately held out of the 12-team bracket.

College football icon Nick Saban recently hopped on The Pat McAfee Show where he broke down the bracket and why Group of Five teams shouldn't be involved.

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban at the college football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Saban's Thoughts: G5 Edition

“Look, would we allow the winner of the Triple-A baseball league … in the World Series playoffs?” Saban asked rhetorically. “… That’s the equivalent of what we do when JMU gets into the College Football Playoff and Notre Dame doesn’t. I mean, I don’t want to start any sh** here, but it is what it is.”

“To me, if you’re not in the Top 15, I don’t care what league you play in, you shouldn’t be in the Playoffs. JMU, whoever it is, if you’re not in the Top 15, … it doesn’t matter. Because you’re taking somebody out of the Playoffs that deserved to be in the Playoffs,” Saban continued.

“So you can think about it one way like we’re letting someone from the Group of Five in, but you’re also taking somebody that should be in out, and that’s not fair. That’s my whole point about would we let the AAA baseball team who wins their league play for the World Series. Doesn’t happen; it’s a different league.

“These guys ought to have their own playoff. If it’s all about money, just give them the money. … Give them $4 million and put Notre Dame in. You want to see Notre Dame and Oregon play? Hell yeah.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

First-Round Games:

No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon | 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 20 on TNT, truTV, HBO Max

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M | Noon ET, Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 19

Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. winner of No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. winner of No. 6 Ole Miss/No. 11 Tulane | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 James Madison | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: