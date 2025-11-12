National Analyst Reveals Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators Showdown
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-0 SEC) has taken America by storm in 2025 with the Rebels quickly emerging as a College Football Playoff contender this fall.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are coming off of three consecutive wins over the Oklahoma Sooners, South Carolina Gamecocks, and The Citadel with the Florida Gators up next on the docket.
“I think these guys are going to come out ready to play. You know, they beat us last year. They got great players," Kiffin said on Sunday.
"You’ve seen them pull off big games and go beat Texas and play other people really close like Georgia. They got great players and I think that second half (of the Kentucky game) is not going to be indicative at all of what we would see.”
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy chimed in on the matchup and where he thinks the Ole Miss Rebels may have the edge.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12cEdition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -15.5 (-110)
- Florida: +15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -820
- Florida: +550
Total
- Over 53.5 (-115)
- Under 53.5 (-105)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 15.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 12 against the Gators.
Greg McElroy's Take:
“Right now, when you watch DJ Lagway, there’s a lot of things that just give off the indication that he’s really uncomfortable,” McElroy said. “Last year, he was 6-1 as a starter, but so far, it’s been about the interceptions.”
“Now, prior to last week, I really liked Florida’s chances of playing spoiler. But this week, I don’t see it,” he said. “I think this will be a rout in favor of the Rebels.”
As the No. 6 ranked Rebels look to remain alive in the College Football Playoff hunt, the program will square off against the Florida Gators in a critical Week 12 matchup on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
