Nebraska Cornhuskers Transfer, Ole Miss Football Lineman has Lane Kiffin's Attention
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels reeled in a commitment from Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive line transfer Princewill Umanmielen this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The versatile defender made the move to depart Matt Rhule's program with Kiffin and Co. scooping up Umanmielen over a myriad of programs in the free agent market.
Princewill is the younger brother of former Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.
On Saturday, Kiffin took the podium where he discussed the his new defensive lineman and what he can provide the program this fall.
"They’re a little bit different. He’s had a really good camp. He’s actually the defensive player of the game Saturday, so that’s been great to see — against not just the pass, but against the run too. And playing physical. So we’re really excited about him," Kiffin said on Saturday.
Over his two years at Nebraska, Umanmielen registered 35 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Heading into the 2025 season, the veteran will look to help the Rebels recover from the loss of his brother to the professional ranks this offseason.
“We’re just taking it game by game and trying to go 1-0, attacking the day,” Umanmielen said this offseason. “Just taking it day by day. Stack days. Got to win every day. Can’t take days off because it’s going to come back and bite me in the ass.”
For the first-year Rebel, he understands the depth in the trenches for the program with each player flaunting a different "bag" heading into the year.
“I feel like there’s a variety of things that we can all do,” Umanmielen said. “Everybody got different bags, you know? It’s just deep. We can do whatever, and everybody’s versatile, everybody can play different positions. So that’s good.
"We was doing a lot of things during the summer that was working on the details of our pass rush and other things well.”
Another defensive weapon that has turned heads across Fall Camp is linebacker Suntarine Perkins with Kiffin praising his critical component.
"He’s had a great camp coming back from injury. Love the way that he practices, prepares. Great for our young players to see. Actually had a pick six for a touchdown, interception return for a touchdown to start a two minute drill Saturday," Kiffin said.
"And he’s just really a great piece to be able to work with because he’s so unique."
Now, the Rebels will continue navigating Fall Camp with the 2025 season opener against Georgia State inching closer for the program.
