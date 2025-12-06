Ole Miss Football, Michigan Wolverines Battling for Coveted Four-Star Defensive Back

Ridgeland (Miss.) defensive back Trae Collins backed off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Nov. 30 following Lane Kiffin's decision to depart the program for the LSU Tigers.

Collins, a four-star safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as one of the top prospects in Mississippi across his time on the prep scene with a myriad of schools entering the race.

"Ole Miss, I want to thank you and your staff for the opportunity to be a part of your program and for believing in me throughout the recruiting process," Collins wrote via X.

"After careful consideration, I’ve decided to decommit and reopen my recruitment to explore other opportunities that I feel are the best fit for my future, both academically and athletically. I truly appreciate everything you’ve done for me and wish the team success moving forward."

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder is back on the market, but quickly revealed a top-five schools with Ole Miss remaining in contention.

Ole Miss joins the Michigan Wolverines, SMU Mustangs, Missouri Tigers, and North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Collins is coming a junior campaign where he logged 55 tackles, 10 pass breakups, five interceptions and a pair of tackles for loss across the 2025 season.

After Kiffin's departure, Ole Miss elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding to become the next head coach where he kept a majority of the 2026 Recruiting Class intact on the defensive side of the ball.

“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.

Dec 2, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach football Pete Golding is introduced during a timeout during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.

“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”

Now, his next plan of attack will be to keep Collins in the Magnolia State with his recruitment open once again as multiple schools enter the mix.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam

Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'

Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee

Join the Community: