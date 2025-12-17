Ole Miss Football Transfer Portal: SEC Targets to Pursue Amid Historic Stretch

The Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a chaotic stretch in Oxford as the program works through College Football Playoff preparation, roster retention, and evaluations on players that have revealed intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal across America.

In the midst of it all, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding has assembled a strong staff in Oxford with multiple hires being made over the last 10 days.

Ole Miss revealed that the program is set to add LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson to the staff in the Magnolia State in a move that sent shockwaves across the SEC.

Now, with Wilson Ole Miss bound, it gives the Rebels a significant boost on the recruiting trail - specifically in Louisiana - and in the Transfer Portal market.

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open for business on Jan. 2. Could Ole Miss get involved with these three SEC transfers?

No. 1: OL Carius Curne - LSU

LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne will depart Baton Rouge for the Transfer Portal, he revealed via social media on Wednesday, after one season with the program.

Curne, a five-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Bayou Bengals as one of the highest-rated recruits in the most recent class.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder out of Arkansas emerged as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America with the LSU Tigers ultimately landing his signature during the Early Signing Period last December.

But with coaching staff changes occurring following the arrival of head coach Lane Kiffin, Curne has made his move and will depart the LSU Tigers after one season.

Sources have indicated to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that the program in Oxford will be keeping tabs here, but there will be a long list of potential suitors.

No. 2: CB Ashton Stamps - LSU

Stamps is set to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal where he could give Ole Miss a boost in the secondary with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Louisiana native started in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024 where he emerged as the program's go-to guy at the cornerback position.

Across his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Stamps appeared in 24 games with 17 starts in purple-and-gold. He logged 74 tackles and 16 total pass breakups during that stretch.

Stamps signed with the LSU program in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a three-star prospect where he fulfilled his dream of playing for the Tigers - along with suiting up for secondary coach Corey Raymond.

No. 3: QB DJ Lagway - Florida

Lagway will depart Gainesville after two seasons with plans of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, he revealed via social media on Monday.

Lagway put pen to paper with Billy Napier and the Gators as the No. 1 dual-threat signal-caller in America out of high school where he immediately became the starter as a true freshman last fall.

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign in 2025 and it was a difficult year for the SEC quarterback after completing 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

With uncertainty on Trinidad Chambliss and his eligibility for the 2026 season paired with Austin Simmons' future in question amid coaching changes in Oxford, Ole Miss could target the SEC signal-caller.

