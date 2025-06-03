New York Giants Hiring Ole Miss Football Assistant Director of Player Personnel
The New York Giants are expected to hire Ole Miss Assistant Director of Player Personnel Tommy Pernetti to an assistant scout role, according to a report from CBS Sports.
Pernetti spent one season in Oxford where he "prepared scouting reports on recruits and acting as a liason with NFL scouts" during his lone year in the Magnolia State.
The fast-rising personnel member also had stints with the Miami Hurricanes and Texas Longhorns prior to making the move to Ole Miss.
Now, Pernetti will reunite with former Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart in the Big Apple with the former Rebels star preparing for his rookie campaign in New York.
The Giants selected Dart with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in April where he continues navigating his first offseason with the organization.
Dart threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions during the 2024 season while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also earned back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
NFL decision-makers continued salivating at the potential he attains throughout the process with multiple organizations keeping tabs on the SEC gunslinger.
