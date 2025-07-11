New York Giants' Jaxson Dart Praises Ole Miss Football's Austin Simmons Taking Over
Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is back in the Magnolia State this week to assist in an annuel football camp in Oxford.
Dart, the program's all-time leading passer, is preparing for the next phase of his playing career, but is keeping close ties to those in Mississippi.
"This was the best decision I made to come here. From a coaching standpoint, being able to be developed. My coaches in the NFL definitely praise my development of being able to understand schemes and whatnot from playing in this offense and playing with the coaching staff that I did," Dart said on Thursday.
"It was a huge advantage and I don't think people really talk about it enough, especially guys coming out of high school. Just how NFL-ready this offense is and how much is on the quarterback's plate. That's definitely been a huge help."
Dart, who rewrote the record books during his time with the Rebels in Oxford, helped transform the program during his time with under Lane Kiffin and Co.
The coveted signal-caller threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions during the 2024 season while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also earned back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
Now, the Ole Miss program will turn to Austin Simmons as the signal-caller next in line to take over for the program.
Dart has been impressed with Simmons across the last few seasons where the two developed a relationship in Oxford.
"I'm really excited for the guys next year. Austin's going to kill it," he said of the 2025 Rebels. "He was my guy and just the conversations we've had, even since I've left. Him calling me and asking for advice.
"Me checking up on him, seeing how he's doing. I'm excited for this squad. I've seen a lot of the pieces come from the portal and they're going to be super explosive and pick up where we left off."
Dart will return to the Big Apple to continue his first offseason in the NFL after being selected No. 25 overall by the New York Giants.
