NFL Insider Reveals Likelihood Ole Miss Quarterback Jaxson Dart Plays as Rookie
Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart continues making an impression with the New York Giants while he works through rookie minicamp in the Big Apple.
After being selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the record-setting Ole Miss signal-caller has the attention of the Giants.
Now, Dart is working through offseason work with the Giants with rave reviews coming from NFL analysts.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler dove into what the early reviews are on Dart as he navigates a critical offseason.
“Jaxson Dart, I heard he threw the ball well yesterday, it’s only one day rookie mini camp, but Brian Daboll is really excited about this guy, more excited about him than really any other quarterback since Josh Allen that he’s worked with,” Fowler said on SportsCenter.
“And so really it’s a matter of when he plays. The Giants do feel like they have an infrastructure in place with a good defense and Russell Wilson to win games and help him just develop behind the scenes. But we know if they do lose some games, there could be pressure to play him.”
New York Giants General Manager, Joe Schoen, has a previous history with the Buffalo Bills where he navigated Josh Allen's arrival to the NFL.
Now, Schoen sees similarities between Dart and Allen when it comes to waiting for him to make an impact in the National Football League. The plan isn't to rush Dart into action.
“We’ve been through this, we went through it with Josh Allen,” Schoen said, via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “We had a little bit different quarterback room at the time, but he was going to sit his rookie year and then halftime of the opening game we’re getting smoked by Baltimore, so we put him in and the rest was history.
"So that plan didn’t go as well, but we didn’t have a Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston in the room."
Dart will continue working through offseason work in the Big Apple with the New York Giants ready to have him come in and compete against both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.
“So again, Jaxson’s going to come in, he’s got to learn the offense, there’s a lot to learn, these NFL offenses are hard to grasp and pick up and then be able to go out and execute, so the ability for him to learn and sit behind two consummate pros already will be beneficial for him.”
