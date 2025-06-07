No. 1 Tight End in America, Ole Miss Football Target Visiting Nebraska Cornhuskers
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson is in the midst of a critical offseason in both his development and recruitment process ahead of his junior campaign.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Class, has reeled in offers from the likes of LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among others, with Lane Kiffin's program turning up the heat this offseason.
The star athlete is a dual-sport phenom for Ruston. He shines on both the gridiron and hardwood on the prep scene where he continues receiving offers to play basketball as well.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign in the Bayou State.
Now, he's beginning to lock in on his recruitment process with multiple unofficial visits this offseason.
He's checked in with the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels for quick trips, but how he continues his tour with a visit to the Nebraska Cornhuskers this weekend.
Hudson is alongside Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor where the duo is competing in a 7v7 tournament in Lincoln (Neb.).
The No. 1 tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle currently has the LSU Tigers viewed as the frontrunners in his recruitment, but multiple SEC powerhouses are in the mix.
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide are also turning up the heat alongside the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies, among others.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Large, athletic pass-catching target who owns promising snaps at wideout and as a traditional attached tight end. Highly instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control, especially considering the size.
"Encouraging sophomore season context in regards to catch-window maximization via height/length/athleticism combination. Knows how to go get it and possesses the physical tools and explosiveness to do so.
"Particularly impressive second-jump athleticism on the basketball court that should translate to ball-winning ability in pads. Played varsity as a freshman, but sophomore season featured breakout productivity.
"Also revealed a convicted blocker who simply needs to clean up technique. Early in the 2027 process, looks like one of the highest-ceiling pass catchers in the country."
