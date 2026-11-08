No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 10 Ole Miss Live Game Updates and Box Score
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Coming off a 45-15 win over Auburn, Ole Miss returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for its biggest test of the season. Kirby Smart and the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs head to Oxford for a game with major playoff implications.
The Rebels have won 16 straight home games, but keeping that streak alive will take a complete performance. With two losses already, Ole Miss has little room for another setback as it enters a defining stretch of SEC play.
Trinidad Chambliss will need to be at his best tonight. His performance last season helped the Rebels knock off Georgia in January’s Sugar Bowl, but another win will take more than a strong night from the offense.
Pete Golding’s defense faces a Georgia rushing attack averaging over 200 yards per game. Stopping the run and limiting explosive plays will be key. The Rebels need to force Gunner Stockton to make plays with his arm and capitalize on his mistakes.
For Ole Miss, Saturday offers a chance to turn last week’s bounce back win into something bigger. With 10 teams still mathematically in the SEC title race, both conference and playoff hopes are on the line. The Rebels will need to be ready for a dogfight.
Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses below
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Score
Georgia
14
14
Ole Miss
0
0
First Quarter
Frazier opened the game with a short run. Chambliss then threw the ball away on a play action before missing Fields over the middle. The Rebels punted the ball to the Georgia offense.
change of possession
Frazier Jr. opened their drive with a 46 yard run. On 3rd & 7 Stockton found Taylor for a first down. Frazier Jr. rushed inside the five. Dandridge then rushed for a 4 yard touchdown.
change of possession
Chambliss found Fields over the middle for 18 yards. Barnes dropped an INT on a tipped pass. Chambliss ran for 7 yards on 3rd & 10. Ole Miss punted the ball back to Georgia after a false start.
change of possession
Frazier Jr. rushed for 6 yards and Stockton rush for 13 for a first down. Reddell rushed for 19 before Stockton found Taylor for a 58 yard touchdown.
change of possession
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Luke Rouquette is a sophomore at the University of Mississippi studying journalism. He has created short-form sports content for On SI as well as his own personal pages for the past year. Outside of journalism, he enjoys creating content, playing basketball, playing video games, and spending time with friends.