The No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Friday morning for the Egg Bowl against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Neither team enters today’s matchup with the season they envisioned, but there is still plenty at stake. Ole Miss is looking to close out its regular season with a victory and keep its winning streak going over Mississippi State and improve it to four games. On the other end , the Bulldogs are fighting for bowl eligibility, hoping to salvage their season with a rivalry victory.

For the Rebels, all eyes will be on quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who is preparing for his final appearance at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. After an impressive performance against Wofford, Chambliss and the Ole Miss passing attack will look to carry that momentum into Friday’s contest against a Mississippi State defense that has struggled to contain opposing offenses.

Head coach Pete Golding knows the Bulldogs will bring their best, regardless of their struggles throughout the season. With some bowl eligibility on the line and bragging rights at stake, the Rebels cannot afford to overlook their rival.

Ole Miss is looking to keep the Golden Egg in Oxford, while Mississippi State is trying to find the last win they need for bowl eligibility.

Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses below

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Score Ole Miss 3 3 14 21 41 Ms. State 0 10 0 7 17

1st Quarter

Braxton kicked off the game with a big TFL. Barnes then had another TFL to set up 3rd & 16. Mississippi State could not convert on 3rd & long and punted the ball to the Rebel offense.

change of possession

Chambliss checked it down early before finding Alexander for a first down. After a short run from Dye, Chambliss found Fields for a first down. Chambliss found Fields over the middle for a first down. After a drop from Odom Ole Miss settled for a 33 yard field goal.

change of possession

Echoles started the drive off with a TFL. Bothwell got a couple of touches for a first down. Purchase batted a ball down. Evans III caught a 13 yard first down. Perkins made a TFL before Franklin sacked Puckett on 3rd down.

change of possession

A PI gave Rebels a first down. Dye rushed for 4 yards before Chambliss missed on 2nd and 3rd down. Ole Miss punted the ball.

change of possession

Puckett found Ragins for 7 yards before Bothwell rushed for the first down. Bothwell ran for 5 before Ferrelli made a TFL to end the quarter.

2nd Quarter

On 3rd & 6 Puckett found Magee for 5 yards but he couldn’t reach the first down. They punted the ball back to Ole Miss.

change of possession

After a miss, Chambliss found Cunningham for 7 yards. Chambliss was then sacked by Tillman. Ole Miss punted the ball

change of possession

Puckett found Johnson for a first down before Bothwell ran for 7. Puckett then connected with Johnson for 45 yards. Bothwell ran for a 16 yard touchdown

change of possession

Dye got a couple of touches and a couple of first downs. Chambliss then rushed for 9 yards before a penalty put Ole Miss inside the Bulldog 25. Alexander took an end around for 6 before a holding stalled out the drive and forced a field goal.

change of possession

Bothwell ran for five before Puckett found Johnson for 16. A holding call gave the Bulldogs a first down. Bothwell ran 3 times for a first down. Puckett was sacked by Brown. After a couple runs the Bulldogs settled for a field goal.

change of possession

Chambliss found Odom for 9, Dye then took it for a first down. Chambliss found Dye for a first down. Chambliss connected with Smith for 9 yards to set up a 60 yard Carneiro field goal, which he missed.

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Halftime

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Third Quarter

After a 4 yard run, Chambliss found Alexander for a first down. Chambliss then connected with Odom over the middle for a first down. After a sack, Chambliss found Alexander for a first down. Chambliss found Fields for a touchdown.

change of possession

Bothwell rushed for 4 yards to set up 3rd & 4. Echoles then split the double team for a sack to force a punt.

change of possession

Chambliss found Reed for 22 yards, then found Cunningham for a first down. A a PI and 9 yard run from Dye set up the Rebels inside the 5 yard line. Dye then took it in himself for the touchdown.

change of possession

Puckett connected with Magee for 13 yards. Bothwell took it right for 24 yards. Puckett found Johnson for 10 yards before Puckett ran for 11. Bothwell broke away for 17 yards on 4th down.

Fourth Quarter

Puckett connected with Bothwell for a 12 yard touchdown pass to open the quarter.

change of possession

Dye opened the drive with a 6 yard run, but after a drop from Ray the Rebels were forced to punt back to the Bulldog offense.

change of possession

After a run from Bothwell, and a bat down from Purchase, a PI gave the Bulldogs a first down. Johnson caught a 13 yard first down. Blake Purchase then intercepted the ball and returned it to the 1 yard line.

change of possession

Chambliss ran it in himself for the 1 yard rushing touchdown.

change of possession

After a short run and false start the Bulldog drive stalled out after a completed pass to West. Mississippi State punted the ball back to the Rebel offense.

change of possession

Dye ran for 10 yards before Chambliss found Fields for 14 yards. Chambliss then took it himself for 10 yards. Chambliss then broke a sack and found Smith for a 21 yard touchdown.

change of possession

The Bulldogs opened the drive with a holding and a sack by Butler. Perkins then sacked Puckett on the 1 yard line to set up 3rd & 34. Bothwell broke away for 25 yards. On 4th & 9 Puckett was sacked by Purchase and Perkins.

change of possession

Alexander ran inside the 10 on a 9 yard rush. Dye ran for the first down and to the 1 yard line. Dye took it in himself for the touchdown out of the 2 minute warning.

change of possession

Hill ran for 7 yards then 12 on back to back runs. Puckett found Ragins for 7 yards before Gayten rushed for 11. Puckett connected with Capeheart then west for first downs to end the game.

End of Game