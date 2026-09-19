No. 7 LSU vs. No. 9 Ole Miss: Live Game Updates and Box Score

After an offseason full of drama, Pete Golding and the Rebels finally have their chance at revenge against Lane Kiffin and LSU. The long-awaited matchup between Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin begins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium tonight.

LSU enters the matchup 2-0 after two strong wins. The Tigers dominated Clemson by 41 points, and while they struggled in the first half against Louisiana Tech, they eventually pulled away for another convincing victory.

The Tigers have an extremely talented roster, but over the first two weeks, they have been inconsistent and have made a lot of mistakes on both sides of the ball. In just two weeks, LSU has already fumbled twice, not to mention Sam Leavitt's 4 interceptions.

Pete Golding knows this LSU offense will make mistakes, but if the Rebels' defense collapses as it did against Louisville, they’ll dig their own grave. It’s only Week 3, but Golding needs to figure out this defensive chemistry quickly. If Ole Miss wants to avoid playing with their back against the wall for the rest of the season.

The Rebel offense has been rolling, but LSU could be the toughest defense we face all season. Ole Miss has the talent to succeed, but there have been stretches where the offense looks shaky. Trinidad and Kewan need to bring their Heisman-level play from the opening quarter; we can’t afford a slow start against this defense.

Ole Miss enters the game as three-point underdogs. If the Rebels can just start off this game with some momentum, it'll be impossible to slow down this offense.

Follow along below for live updates after kickoff.

Box Score

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Score LSU Ole Miss

Live In-Game Updates

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1st Quarter

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