Ohio State Beats Ole Miss for In-State 4-Star Offensive Lineman

It has been an absolute roller coaster of a week for the Ole Miss Rebels when it comes to the 2027 recruiting class.

Earlier this week, it appeared bad news was going to hit the Rebels' 2027 recruiting class when four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker announced he would be flipping his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders. Thankfully for Rebels fans, Shumaker had another change of heart. The Mississippi native decided that staying in his home state would be the best thing for his future.

But the Rebels were unable to get another win last week when four-star offensive lineman Caden Moss announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes, passing up on Ole Miss.

Passing Up on a Chance to Stay Home

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels cheerleader run an Ole Miss flag through the end zone after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Buckeyes fought off Ole Miss the Kentucky Wildcats, Oregon Ducks, and LSU Tigers for the commitment of Moss.

Moss, who is another Mississippi talent deciding not to stay home, is the fifth-best offensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class. The Jackson, Mississippi, native committing to the Rebels would have been a monster win for the program and for head coach Pete Golding, who is dominating his home state on the 2027 recruiting trail, but it wasn't meant to be.

The addition of Moss would have given the Rebels 11 four-star talents in the 2027 class.

The Rebels have commitments from four-star offensive tackle Antonio Berry and four-star interior offensive lineman Antonio Keefer, with both announcing their decisions last month.

The biggest question surrounding Golding, who has yet to be a head coach at the college football level, is whether he can recruit well enough in the SEC. Despite this recent loss, Golding has been up to the challenge of competing with the other top programs in the conference.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding stands on the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 season could be a special season in Oxford. The program is coming off of a historic season that ended with a semifinal appearance in the College Football Playoff. This season, a chunk of the talent that led the team to that position last year will be looking to prove it wasn't their former head coach that got them there.

Expectations are high this season, and if Golding wants to keep it that way, he will need to continue to win recruiting battles despite missing out on Moss.

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