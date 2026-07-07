Last season, Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma at Norman in a 34-26 victory. The week prior was the game they lost to Georgia, so the momentum the Rebels gained from that game carried them through the playoffs, where they finished No.4 in the final AP Top 25.

Later this season, the Rebels will face off against the Sooners for the second straight year at Oklahoma. With an unlikely rivalry possibly brewing, it's important to note that back when Oklahoma joined the SEC back in 2024, the conference decided to make them permeant yearly rivals.

Ole Miss will face one of its newest SEC rivals on Nov. 14. Where do the Sooners excel, and where can the Rebels take advantage?

Oklahoma's Strengths and Weaknesses

Oklahoma is heading into this season with a heavily upgraded receiving corps, as well as retaining and upgrading a standout defense.

After ups and downs offensively, the Sooners invested in the portal to surround star quarterback John Mateer with a great group of pass-catchers. Key additions include wide receivers Parker Livingstone and Trell Harris.

However, Oklahoma's biggest strength continues to be its defense. OU is returning 10 starters or heavy rotation players from last season, as well as bringing in several key transfers to bolster this unit. Additions like Bishop Thomas help fortify the defensive line, arguably the unit's strongest point. Linebacker Cole Sullivan and cornerback Dokata Fields improve the overall depth of the defense.

Despite the Sooners' effort to upgrade the receiving corps, their running game remains a weak spot. While Oklahoma did retool its running back room and offensive line, it must separate itself from the former identity. If they can’t establish a consistent running game, it leaves their offense extremely one-dimensional.

While Oklahoma managed to retain many starters on the defensive end, a lot of their losses were veterans and key contributors. R Mason Thomas on the edge, as well as interior defensive lineman Damonic Williams and Gracen Halton, all left during the offseason. While the unit still has talented underclassmen ready to step up, the unit as a whole is light on veteran presence. The defense is not a weakness, but the lack of veteran presence may be a deciding factor in big games.

Oklahoma’s Possible Key to Victory

There are certain advantages that Oklahoma can abuse in the late-season matchup at home field.

John Mateer must stretch the field vertically if the Sooners want a chance; his ability to connect with his receivers and exploit coverages downfield will be critical for Oklahoma.

Oklahoma’s standout unit will have to work overtime if they wanna stop star running back Kewan Lacy and the Rebels' rushing attack. Stopping the run on early downs will be pivotal for the defense if they want to pressure Trinidad Chambliss.

While all the scenarios could happen, the Rebels have a deep, battle-tested team that will enter this matchup as a four-point underdog. The Rebels will need to play to their strengths if they want to keep running this rivalry.

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