This Ole Miss Player Has a Chance to Become College Football's Next Breakout Star

As the Ole Miss Rebels head into another successful season, they are reloading and running head-first into the 2026 football season.

Johntay Cook II is a clear choice to make an impact, with a ceiling higher than what collegiate football has seen him reach. Coming into college, he was a five-star player, but still cannot seem to choose a loyalty card to one college.

Former five-star talent

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook II runs for yardage after catching a pass during the second half of the Texas Spring Game at DKR- Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cook came into college as one of the highest-rated wide receivers. He was strong in all aspects, with elite speed, route-running, and ball skills that made him a top prospect in the 2023 class. Alongside his transfers, he is part of Ole Miss's top-15 transfer portal class.

Cook has an impressive and diverse coaching history, having worn a jersey at many prominent institutions like Texas, Washington, and, most recently, Syracuse. By moving to Oxford, Cook has the opportunity to create an environment in which he can thrive and succeed alongside the team.

The Opportunity At Hand

With Ole Miss losing a large portion of its wide receiver production, there are lots of targets. It is important to note that Cook does not have to fight through veterans for playing time; if he performs well in camp, he can take the field in a starting role.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook II runs the ball in the second half against the Mississippi State [ | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cook is an offensive standout to begin with, showing strong ability at slants, digs, and crossing routes, and getting yards in performance for the yards. He fits in schematically with Ole Miss’ offensive concepts, when receivers are often put in space to make a defender miss.

He has immediate respect for the talented quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and looks to him as a leader running the offense on the field. His biggest goal is to be on the receiving end of Chambliss’ pass. If the two of them grow closer and form a trusted relationship, Cook and Chambliss could be another dynamic duo on the field for the Rebels and become major contributors to Ole Miss' success.

Stats and Goals

In 2025, while at Syracuse competing as a wide receiver, he made a total of 45 receptions, accumulating an impressive 549 receiving yards, accompanied by 2 touchdowns.

Notably, his longest reception of the year was 59 yards, showcasing his ability to make crucial plays and gain significant yardage for his team.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook II runs the ball in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He has the size and speed to become a major threat in John David Baker’s Offense following averages of 17.1 yards per catch in 2024.

With this being one of Cook's final seasons, his NFL aspirations require flashes of elite talent and consistent production. Players who sit in that pre-NFL position are usually the strongest.

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