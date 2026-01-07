Ole Miss AD Provides Timeline on Trinidad Chambliss Waiver, Breaks Down Thoughts

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss remains in headlines as he remains in search of an additional season of college football.

The All-SEC signal-caller applied for a waiver in November and remains in "wait and see" mode as the NCAA works through the legal process in order to come to a resolution.

For Chambliss, the issue is complex, but the gist is that he is asking for a medical redshirt for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State. (He took a traditional redshirt season during his true freshman year there in 2021.)

He did not play in any games in 2022 "as he dealt with persistent respiratory issues that ultimately led to surgery to remove his tonsils," according to ESPN.

“I feel like my case is very strong,” Chambliss said last week, via the Clarion Ledger. “I don’t see a reason why they should deny it, frankly. I have a lot to back up what I’m stating, what I’m putting in front of them. It’s up to the NCAA. Out of my control. I have all my faith in Jesus Christ.”

“I deserve it,” Chambliss added. “I’ve only played three seasons of college football. I feel like I deserve to play four. I redshirted in 2021. That was my freshman redshirt. Then I medically redshirted in 2022. Played in 2023, 2024 and this is 2025.”

Now, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter has chimed in on the process as Chambliss awaits the results - already inking a deal to return to Ole Miss rather than enter the Transfer Portal if granted an additional season.

Keith Carter's Take: Chambliss Waiver Process

“Well, I hate to say the answer is probably still it should be any day,” Carter said of the Trinidad Chambliss waiver. “The NCAA shut down basically for about 10 days over the Christmas break. They opened back up this past Friday.

"Our thoughts were that they probably got back in the office really yesterday and probably sat down and started to look at this again.”

“Our hope is that we can have some type of answer here in the next few days,” Carter added. “Obviously the longer this thing takes, the worse it is for Trinidad, the worse it is for us, and all those things.

"But obviously getting him to announce yesterday that he’s coming back, we think that’s a huge piece of our roster next year, and we hope the NCAA sees that, that this is a big deal. This is the life of a young man, and it’s the right thing to do to grant this waiver.”

