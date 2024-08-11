Ole Miss Announces 2024 M-Club Hall of Fame Class
The Ole Miss Rebels are inducting six individuals into the M-Club Hall of Fame this fall, representing former Rebels across four different sports.
The M-Club Hall of Fame announced its new inductees over the weekend, including Jonathan Randolph (men's golf), Chrissy Strini Song (soccer), Chris Spencer (football), Roger Stieg (men’s basketball), Todd Wade (football) and Rick Zibilich (baseball). Fred Brister III (football) will receive the George Lotterhos Service Award as well.
“We are excited to have a great Hall of Fame class this year for the M-Club representing several sports from multiple eras,” M-Club Director Jessica Lynch said in a statement. “This continues to be an esteemed honor for our former student athletes each year, recorded in history.”
Randolph played golf at Ole Miss from 2008-11, helping lead the Rebels to the NCAA Tournament in all four seasons. He also earned First Team All-American honors in 2010, and he posted three wins, 15 top-five finishes and 21 top-10 finishes in his career.
Strini Song was a part of the Ole Miss soccer program from 2004-07, and the Rebels reached the SEC Tournament in each of those seasons. Her 72 career starts put her in eighth-place tie for the most games started by an Ole Miss soccer player.
Spencer played football under head coach David Cutcliffe from 2002-04, mostly seeing action at center but also spending some time at guard. He saw bowl wins against Nebraska in 2002 and Oklahoma State in 2004, putting the cap on a 10-win 2003 season that also served as quarterback Eli Manning's senior year on campus.
Steig was part of the men's basketball program from 1980-83, helping lead the Rebels to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in school history in 1981. The other three seasons saw Ole Miss compete in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT), and he scored 957 points in his career for an average of 7.9 points per game.
Wade's college football career at offensive tackle from 1996-99 preceded his time in the NFL. He redshirted in 1995, but he was part of three bowl wins for the Rebels in his four years played in Oxford.
Zibilich spent time on the baseball diamond from Ole Miss from 1975-78 under head coach Jake Gibbs. He holds the all-time record for most complete games in school history with 30, a full eight games ahead of Barry Gaddis in second place with 22.
Finally, Brister, the recipient of the George Lotterhos Service Award, suited up for the Rebels at linebacker under coach Johnny Vaught and participated in the Liberty, Gator and Sugar Bowls during his time in Oxford. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1971.
The induction ceremony for these former athletes will be held on Nov. 7 at The Inn at Ole Miss.