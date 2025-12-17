What The Oddsmakers Predict to Happen Between Ole Miss Football and Tulane in the CFP

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will make history at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Rebels' College Football Playoff debut against the Tulane Green Wave.

In what will be Pete Golding's first game as the head coach of the program, Ole Miss will square off against the Green Wave for the second time this season after the Rebels pulled off a 45-10 win earlier this fall.

"They're coming off a really good game and got some confidence in winning the conference championship and created a lot of turnovers," Golding said of Tulane.

“So, we know we’re going to have our work cut out for us. Obviously, having been at ‘Bama for all those years, we’re used to playing somebody twice. Once you go to that SEC championship game, you’re playing them twice."

Now, the oddsmakers have updated the betting lines with the Ole Miss Rebels entering as significant favorites heading into the College Football Playoff clash in Oxford on Saturday afternoon.

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

Odds, Spread and Total: College Football Playoff

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -17.5 (-104)

Tulane Green Wave: +17.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -880

Tulane Green Wave: +580

Total

Over 56.5 (-112)

Under 56.5 (-108)

Ole Miss is currently listed as 17.5-point favorites in the program's College Football Playoff debut against the Tulane Green Wave.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 56.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Green Wave.

First-Round Games:

No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon | 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 20 on TNT, truTV, HBO Max

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M | Noon ET, Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 19

Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. winner of No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. winner of No. 6 Ole Miss/No. 11 Tulane | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 James Madison | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

