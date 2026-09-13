Ole Miss Answered 3 Major Questions Against Charlotte

The Ole Miss Rebels were clear favorites against Charlotte on Saturday, but it was important not to look ahead. The Rebels defeated the 49ers 41-9 and improved to 2-0.

This was a tune-up opportunity for Ole Miss. Pete Golding's team narrowly escaped Louisville with a season-opening win, but the Rebels knew it wasn't a complete effort. The Cardinals were a tough opponent, but Week 1 exposed some early-season issues.

This week presented some questions. Ole Miss had more answers against the 49ers.

Questions About Kewan Lacy's Health Put to Rest

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Kewan Lacy left the Louisville game with a thigh injury, and he didn't return. Lacy was good to go on Saturday and ran an efficient 87 yards on 13 carries. His first of two touchdowns came on a nasty stiff arm, indicating that everything appears to be okay with Lacy.

The star running back didn't have to play much because of the lopsided score, but it was nice to see him on the field. JT Lindsey and Makhi Frazier received four combined carries in the win. Lacy's long-term health is the priority. He's coming off a year where he handled an FBS-leading 306 carries.

So, Ole Miss could incorporate Lindsey and Frazier frequently this year, but thankfully, Lacy looked fully healthy on Saturday.

No Worries About the Offense

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels' offense struggled in the first half against Louisville, but responded with an impressive second half. Golding challenged his team to play a complete game against the 49ers, and the offense returned to form.

Trinidad Chambliss finished with 225 passing yards and two touchdowns. They marched 75 yards into the end zone over four minutes on the opening drive. The offense scored points on seven of their 10 offensive drives.

Charlotte may not be the best opponent, but it was important for Ole Miss to build off last week's momentum. Now, the real test comes next week against LSU's defense.

The Wide Receiver Room Has Depth

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Questions about the wide receiver depth were discussed this offseason, but so far, Ole Miss has put those doubts to rest. Deuce Alexander has lived up to the billing of a lead wideout. He led the team in receptions (8) and yards (76).

Auburn transfer Horatio Fields had another solid game. He finished with four catches, 66 yards, and a touchdown. Caleb Cunningham posted six receptions for 65 yards. Chambliss and Deuce Knight spread the ball around as nine Rebels caught a pass on Saturday.

It may not be the best wide receiver room in the country, but they're getting the job done.

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