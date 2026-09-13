3 Ole Miss Rebels Who Stood Out vs. Charlotte

Pete Golding's message was clear this week: Play a complete game in all three phases. The Ole Miss Rebels pulled off a resilient win against the Louisville Cardinals in Week 1, but it was a tale of two halves as the offense and defense played incomplete games.

The Rebels were heavily favored against the Charlotte 49ers, and they took care of business on Saturday. Ole Miss won 41-9 and led from start to finish.

As the Rebels move to a massive game against LSU next week, here are three players who stood out against Charlotte.

Deuce Alexander

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss underwent several changes at wide receiver this offseason, but Deuce Alexander has lived up to the lead wideout role so far. On Saturday, Alexander recorded eight catches for 76 yards.

Alexander had a pair of long touchdowns against Louisville, and he built off that strong performance against Charlotte. He's clearly emerged as Trinidad Chambliss' top target, which is a good sign for the Ole Miss offense moving forward.

Trinidad Chambliss

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To no one's surprise, Trinidad Chambliss had another phenomenal start on Saturday. He completed 23 of 26 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Chambliss had a rough first half against Louisville, but he looked much better in the second half. He carried that momentum into this week, and Chambliss took advantage of an inferior Charlotte defense.

This was the expectation for Chambliss. He is one of the best quarterbacks in college football, so any regression would've been concerning. The offense must drive this operation, and if Chambliss can keep playing like this, Ole Miss will be a legitimate contender in the SEC this season.

Kewan Lacy

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was nice to see Kewan Lacy on the field after he suffered a thigh injury last week. The Rebels' running back looked healthy as he posted 13 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Lacy made a highlight play by stiff-arming a 49er defender to get Ole Miss on the board in the first quarter. Lacy dominated the touches in the backfield. JT Lindsey and Makhi Frazier combined for three carries on Saturday

Lacy's performance shouldn't surprise anyone. It's what Rebels fans expect from the star running back. But his hard running was a great sign. It appears Lacy overcame the thigh injury.

Ole Miss handled business. They were supposed to win this game, and while it could've been more lopsided, it was still a convincing victory. The defense has a few things to work on, but the offense was the major story on Saturday night.

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