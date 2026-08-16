Ole Miss Battling Lane Kiffin for 4-Star QB Recruit

Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding are currently battling it out for four-star quarterback prospect Kaden Craft.

The No. 8 QB in the 2028 Class will choose between Oregon, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, Florida, and Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers have fought intense recruiting battles over a plethora of players since Lane Kiffin left the Ole Miss head coaching job before the 2025 playoffs began to join the LSU Tigers, creating what is now a bitter rivalry between the two schools.

With a potential commitment from Craft, the Rebels will look to bolster their 2028 recruiting class, which currently includes four-star defensive lineman Antavion Allen and three-star wide receiver Latedrick Mallard.

Kaden Craft: What the Four-Star QB Brings to the Table

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kaden Craft stands at six-foot-four and 210 pounds, which is an ideal build for a quarterback. Craft plays high school football for the Lake Norman Wildcats and is ranked as the fourth-best player in the state of North Carolina.

Craft has an elite deep ball, as he has great touch on lofted passes deep down the field. Craft can also move very well for a player of his size, as he looks comfortable throwing on the run and even scrambling for first downs when needed.

The right-handed quarterback looks calm and composed in the pocket and is the definition of a pure gunslinger, as he can make throws to any part of the field with great accuracy. He fits the mold of a college quarterback, as his demeanor looks very pro-level, while his patience and accuracy are truly impressive.

Did Joe Judge Find His Guy Again?

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterbacks coach Joe Judge with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss quarterbacks coach Joe Judge has been a huge staple in why the Rebels have been successful over the last couple of years. Judge is credited with finding Trinidad Chambliss out of Ferris State, a Division II school.

Chambliss led the Rebels to the College Football Playoff after Austin Simmons went down early in the season with a lingering injury. Chambliss helped the Rebels win two playoff games against Georgia and Tulane in what was a magical 2025 season for Ole Miss.

With a commitment from Craft, the sky is the limit for the 2028 recruiting class, as Ole Miss already has the eighth-ranked class. Landing a quarterback will only help make that class even better.

Craft is set to announce his commitment on August 17 live on the Rivals YouTube Channel.

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