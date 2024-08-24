Ole Miss CB Chris Graves Jr. Has More Confidence, Better Technique in 2024
Cornerback Chris Graves Jr. was a late addition to the Ole Miss Rebels defense last season, but he has seen growth in Oxford after transferring in from the Miami Hurricanes.
Much of Graves' impact last season came on special teams, but he did earn a start at corner on the road against Georgia in Athens. Now as he enters his redshirt sophomore season, he is learning from some veteran transfers at the position who are helping him improve his game ahead of 2024.
"We've got new pieces, a lot of older guys," Graves said, "but they're smart. I feel like they're bringing the young guys up with them. We're going to be a good secondary this year."
Graves mentioned that transfers Brandon Turnage and Trey Amos bring plenty of college experience to the cornerback room, and they have had a big impact on his game as well as the other young pieces at the position. That's good because many new converts to defensive coordinator Pete Golding's scheme go through an adjustment period where they have to learn the terminology.
"It's a hard defense, but he's a good coach," Graves said this week, "and he simplifies things so we can get it fast. Last season, I came in late, so I had to get adjusted to the defense a little bit. Now, I'm really comfortable with this defense."
Playing on special teams was almost a certainty for Graves last season, but he wanted to illustrate his strong work ethic in order to earn the trust of the defensive coaching staff in the process. It paid off as he did see some time at corner, and he's hoping to carry that momentum into this season.
After putting up 13 total tackles (eight solo) and defending three passes in 2023, Graves hopes those numbers will only grow as Ole Miss seeks a College Football Playoff berth this fall.
"I had to build that trust last year," Graves said. "Knowing that they trust me to be on the field, I'm more confident. I actually gained a few more pounds too, so technique got better. It's going to be a good season for me."
Graves and the Rebels will open their season at home next Saturday against the FCS Furman Paladins. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.