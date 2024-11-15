Ole Miss' College Football Playoff Race: Impactful Games to Watch in Week 12
The Ole Miss Rebels are on a bye week after a big win in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium last weekend, taking down the Georgia Bulldogs by three scores. The College Football Playoff committee seemed impressed with the Rebels' win, bumping them up five spots in the second rankings release that dropped on Tuesday.
The Rebs might be on a bye, but there are some games around the country that fans should keep their eye on Saturday that could help improve Ole Miss' CFP stock.
No. 7 Tennessee at No. 12 Georgia -- 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC
This is the game of the week around college football, and for good reason. The Vols sit at 8-1 while the Dawgs sit at 7-2, fighting for their playoff lives. This is a tricky game for the Rebels as it is unsure what the committee might do with with four 8-2 SEC teams going into next Tuesday's rankings.
Either way, this will be a massive game in the College Football Playoff race, but for more than just the two teams playing in Athens.
No. 23 Missouri at No. 21 South Carolina -- 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network
The Rebels went into Columbia, South Carolina, earlier in the year and absolutely dominated the host Gamecocks. Now, Carolina is really hitting its stride and making that Ole Miss win look better and better. The Rebels need all the quality wins they can get, and another top 25 win for Shane Beamer and company would be a massive boost to the playoff resume in Oxford.
Kansas at No. 6 BYU -- 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN
BYU escaped Salt Lake City last week in a somewhat-controversial ending. Are the Courgars playing with fire in mid-November?
The Jayhawks haven't had the season anyone anticipated, but they have been playing better as of late thanks to veteran QB Jalon Daniels.
The best thing for the Rebels would be for the Big 12 to be a one-bid league. A loss for BYU could put them on the outside looking in, sliding Ole Miss up in the polls. The Cougars are only a two-point favorite at home this weekend, which could also point to some seismic shifts in the 2024 season.