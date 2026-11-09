Ole Miss Could Be Left With an Embarrassing SEC Championship Legacy

The end goal is always the national championship for teams. But there's also the remarkable achievement of winning a conference.

Some teams have a ton, like the Oklahoma Sooners, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Michigan Wolverines, and more. Others, like the Ole Miss Rebels, aren't particularly known for dominating a conference.

It looks like the Rebels may have lost their chance of ever reaching a conference title game, thanks to the new College Football Playoff expansion.

Ole Miss Looks Like It Will Never Reach the SEC Championship



The Rebels simply weren't prepared for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, who routed the Rebels 42-7. All hopes for the SEC conference and even for the CFP feel out of reach.

Now, suppose Georgia reaches the conference title game. That doesn't make life easy for the Rebels if they want to compete for the conference title. The Rebels have just two more SEC games left, which is important to keep in mind.

Who's ahead of Ole Miss? The Texas Longhorns, who must lose twice more for the Rebels to have a chance. The Alabama Crimson Tide, which has two conference losses. And finally, the Tennessee Volunteers, who have just two losses in the conference. The SEC title game just feels out of reach for this talented Rebels team.

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss passes against Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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It would've been hard for the Rebels to reach with two losses anyway; three is just not good. But here is a fascinating, ugly fact: the Rebels haven't even reached the SEC title game. Not even once in their entire history. This goes back to the older days, when the Rebels were historically dominated by other teams in the conference.

Unfortunately, even with what may be the most talented Ole Miss team ever, the Rebels will probably fall short of reaching the conference title game. This is a pretty disappointing development because of the new 24-team College Football Playoff.

How Do the Rebels Respond In 2026?

Now, all hope isn't exactly lost. But things don't feel great. Even a 9-3 Rebels team will have a remarkably hard time reaching the CFP, especially with multiple blowout losses.

Honestly, the most interesting part will be how they respond to this ugly loss. This team's response will tell us a lot about what Pete Golding is building in Oxford. The future is still quite bright for the Rebels, who need to look better at the end of this season to help carry some momentum into 2027.

Pete Golding against Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finishing confidently is huge, in my opinion, for a good start to the next season. It is pretty disappointing to likely fall short of doing anything remarkable with a quarterback like Trinidad Chambliss and the team Ole Miss has built, but I would love to see Golding reestablish a confident, strong Rebels team.

Unfortunately, it looks like Ole Miss will have a stain on its SEC legacy, with no appearances ever in the SEC conference title game. But now it's time to focus on what Golding can control and how he can right the ship in 2026.

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