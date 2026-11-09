Reported 24-Team CFP Expansion Could Give Ole Miss More Room for Error

Some pretty crazy news has arisen in the college football world. Reportedly, the College Football Playoff has expanded from 12 teams to 24, starting in the 2027 season.

OFFICIAL: CFP to Expand to 24 Teams Starting with the 2027-28 College Football Season; Announces Exclusive Media Rights Agreement with ESPN to Televise New CFP Games through the 2021-32 Season



Full news release and fact sheet » https://t.co/duBPAfukQy — CFP (@CFBPlayoff) November 9, 2026

This is interesting news for the Ole Miss Rebels, whose current situation would be very different in a 24-team CFP.

There Will Be A Lot More Room for Error Starting in 2027

What makes losses in the NFL feel so different from losses in College Football? In the NFL, one loss feels like, "Well, we can get them next week." A 10-7 team can win the Super Bowl if it can play well in the playoffs.

In college football, one loss is devastating. A second loss starts to end all CFP hopes, and another loss kills them, honestly. The difference is that nearly half of all NFL teams reach the postseason, while just 12 of nearly 140 college football teams reach the CFP.

That feeling of desperation after a loss will feel very different starting in 2027. Now, essentially all of the Top 25 will reach the CFP. Currently, a 6-3 South Carolina Gamecocks team, a 6-3 bad Ohio State Buckeyes team, and a 6-3 LSU Tigers team that has been embarrassed a lot this season would all make the CFP in 2027.

LSU HC Lane Kiffin against Alabama. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Those teams feel down and out, and reasonably so. Right now, the Rebels sit at 19 in the AP Top 25, and it just doesn't feel good to be a fan of the Rebels right now. They have only three games to convince the CFP committee that a team with three losses, including two terrible ones, deserves to reach the CFP.

In 2027, this situation would just be different. Ole Miss could learn from that ugly loss and get stronger, using those lessons to become a team to be reckoned with in the CFP. The Rebels weren't ready to take on Georgia, but that could change. The change from 12 teams to 24 teams is just massive.

Why This Changes the Landscape of College Football Massively

Now, this feels more like the NFL than traditional college football. It is a given that teams like the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State will reach the CFP every season now. Most blue bloods will probably reach the CFP every season (Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Ohio State, Nebraska, Penn State, Florida State, USC, and Oklahoma).

Honestly, that is one of the first reactions to this. What else does this change? Well, teams now know they don't have to win every game. It's not that teams will lay back and not play hard, but that feeling of desperation will disappear for some teams that might not really see a 7-5 season.

The Ohio State coaching staff during the game against Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the Rebels, this news could be good. It depends on whether the Rebels continue on their current path as a great football program. The 2026 Ole Miss season is anything but over in 2027 and beyond. Right now, CFP hopes feel out of reach. Some might dislike this development, while others might actually like more exciting CFP games.

At the end of the day, this will be interesting to watch. The college football world keeps evolving beyond what anyone could've imagined years ago.