Ole Miss DB Trey Amos Makes Official NFL Draft Announcement
Trey Amos was only an Ole Miss Rebel for one season, but his impact was certainly felt in Oxford during this campaign. Now, he is looking to pave his way to the NFL.
On Saturday, Amos made his official announcement to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, a mere formality for the cornerback who transferred to Ole Miss from the Alabama Crimson Tide last offseason. You can view his post below.
"This past year has been one of the highlights of my life," Amos wrote. "The support we as a team have received from the fans has shown that y'all are truly the best fans in the country. I will never forget my time in Oxford and playing in the Vaught! You are what makes this Ole Miss program elite.
"With that being said, it has always been my goal to play in the NFL, and I am excited to make that dream come true. I will officially be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."
Amos' collegiate career began in Lafayette with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, a program he spent three seasons with before transferring to Alabama. After one year with the Crimson Tide, he made his way to Ole Miss where he helped the Rebel defense become one of the nation's best in 2024.
This season, Amos accumulated 50 total tackles (39 solo), 13 passes defended, one forced fumble and three interceptions. According to NFL Draft Buzz, Amos is projected to be selected in the late portions of the second round of this year's draft.
Amos has also accepted an invite to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl in February, and you can read more about that decision here.