Trey Amos is the Poster Child of Ole Miss Football Transfer Portal Success Stories
When Trey Amos transferred from Alabama to Ole Miss last offseason, it was clear what talent he could bring to the table. What wasn't clear, however, was just how successful his first and only year in Oxford would be.
The veteran cornerback spent three years at Louisiana before spending a season with the Crimson Tide of Alabama, but he saw his career take off during his time at Ole Miss. Last season with the Tide, Amos accumulated 12 total tackles and one tackle for loss, and while those aren't bad numbers, they certainly aren't All-America worthy.
At Ole Miss, however, those numbers jumped. So far this year, Amos has made 47 total tackles, three tackles for loss and hauled in three interceptions, enough to earn himself the title of All-American from three different outlets since the conclusion of the regular season.
"I wasn't really looking for the accolades," Amos said in a press conference on Wednesday. "It just comes with the hard work from January to now. It just goes to show you that hard work pays off, and I'll continue doing that.
"My younger self, I was looking forward to [being an All-American]. But now, I appreciate that, but there's still stuff left on the table. Still want to keep on improving for this last game. Still, getting the recognition on being an All-American, I'm still grateful for that too."
Amos' decision to transfer to Ole Miss has paid off from a personal standpoint, and that success story could help the Rebels snag even more talent in the portal cycles to come. As of this writing, Ole Miss has secured nine commitments out of the transfer portal in December, enough to give them the top-rated portal class, according to 247Sports.
It certainly can't hurt for coach Lane Kiffin and his staff to point at success stories like Amos' and convince other portal players to follow in their footsteps.
"I feel like it was a great decision," Amos said on transferring to Ole Miss. "Coming in, it was smooth, smooth transition. I've loved every second and minute of being here. I feel like that's what made me have a great season, being comfortable. Getting to know new faces, teammates, coaches. I had a great season having fun with the team."
Amos has announced his intention to suit up one final time with the Rebels on Jan. 2 in the Gator Bowl against Duke. Even though he has an NFL future ahead of him, he wants to go out on a high note and help his team reach the 10-win mark for the third time in the last four years.
"I feel like we still have a lot to prepare for in this bowl game," Amos said, "and I feel like everybody is excited to play against Duke. We're getting prepared at the end of the day, and we're just ready."
Kickoff in the Gator Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.