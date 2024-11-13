Ole Miss DE Jared Ivey Relished in Domination of His Home-State Georgia Bulldogs
Defensive end Jared Ivey has been a huge asset to the Ole Miss Rebels this season, but on Saturday, he seemed to have a chip on his shoulder in the win over the Georgia Bulldogs.
Ivey, a native of Suwanee, Ga., who previously suited up for Georgia Tech before transferring to Ole Miss, racked up seven tackles (five solo) and two sacks on Saturday, leading him to earn SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday.
It was also on Monday that Ivey was made available to the media, and he was asked about his emotions in taking down one of college football's premier programs that happens to reside in his home state.
"It meant a lot," Ivey said. "Whole life grew up around Georgia fans, and I remember they used to come recruit there at my high school, and they never wanted me for a meeting. Never pulled me out of class. Being able to go and get that taste out of your mouth that we had from last year against them is surreal."
Ole Miss was blown out by Georgia 52-17 last season in Athens, and that loss helped spur the Rebels' transfer portal strategy this offseason when they brought in tons of talent to supplement players like Ivey on the defensive front.
Even with such a dominant performance against Georgia last week where the Rebels sacked quarterback Carson Beck five times, Ivey still believes there is room for improvement among his position group that can help them close out the regular season on a high note.
Specifically, he pointed out the two drives where the Bulldogs came away with points on Saturday: a touchdown on a short field after an interception and a drive in the third quarter that resulted in a field goal.
"There's always going to be stuff left on tape," Ivey said. "That first drive, we were in a sticky situation, but definitely could have made that play on fourth down and had a turnover on downs. On the field goal drive, a couple missed tackles to extend the drive.
"Even in the non-scoring drives, plays that could have been a TFL, and a missed tackle turned into a 3rd & 2. Stuff like that is all stuff that we've got to clean up throughout the week."
Ivey and the Rebels are off this week before closing out the regular season with a road trip to Florida on Nov. 23 and a home date in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State on Black Friday.