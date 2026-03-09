Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes Pushing to Flip Texas Tech Wideout

Humble (Tex.) Summer Creek four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. revealed a commitment to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last fall, but it hasn't stopped multiple SEC programs from turning up the heat this offseason.

Easter Jr. checks in as the No. 3 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with his meteoric rise piquing the interest of several schools. - including Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, and Texas Tech Red Raiders, among several others, across his time on the prep scene in the Lone Star State.

But it's head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders that hold the verbal commitment as it currently stands after popping to the hometown program last November.

Now, Easter Jr. sits as one of the top wide receivers committed in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Texas Tech coaching staff looking to hold on.

"Texas Tech has some serious recruiting momentum and that helped it land Easter Jr. on Nov. 20. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder plays for one of the top high school football programs in Texas and tallied over 1,000 receiving yards as a junior this fall," Rivals wrote of Easter Jr.

"Easter is also the No. 5 WR in the Rivals300 and one of four blue-chippers pledged to the Red Raiders so far in the cycle."

Easter is coming off of a strong junior campaign where he hauled in 89 passes for 1,309 yards while averaging nearly 94 yards per game with 19 touchdowns.

Across his time on the prep scene, the Lone Star State wideout has caught 135 passes for 2,296 yards while posting almost 80 yards per game and scoring 31 total touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are fighting for his services this offseason with the program emerging as new contenders, according to Rivals, alongside other powerhouse Southeastern Conference schools.

It's the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, and Vanderbilt Commodores - along with the Ohio State Buckeyes - as the new schools to watch in Easter Jr.'s recruitment.

Easter is set for official visits with LSU on April 17, then to Ohio State on May 29, traveling to Ole Miss on June 5, and then to Alabama on June 19, according to Rivals.

Texas Tech has the momentum with a verbal commitment locked in, but Ole Miss and Co. are making sure to battle in this one amid a pivotal offseason stretch in his recruitment.

